Teens arrested after carjacking woman

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Three teenagers have been arrested after they carjacked a woman in La Vergne Friday morning and led police on a brief chase.

Police say the woman went out to start her car on Bill Stewart Blvd and she noticed teenagers acting suspiciously before she went back inside her home. When she came back outside, she found the teens in her car.

The woman then ran to the car window and tried to get them to come out. One teen then pointed a handgun at her before they fled the scene in the woman’s grey Honda Pilot.

Police located the car at around 9:30 a.m. on East Nir Shriebmen. The driver then led police on a brief chase before crashing into another car at the intersection of Waldron Road and Murfreesboro Road.

All three teens fled the crashed car on foot and were quickly taken into custody. Three occupants in the car the teens crashed into suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

