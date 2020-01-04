2 brothers arrested, stepbrother sought in burglaries

National-World

SLIDELL, LA. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Slidell-area brothers and have issued warrants for the arrest of their stepbrother in connection with numerous residential burglaries that occurred in 2019 in the Slidell area.

48-year old William Lockard Jr. and 46-year-old Maurice “Mafia Bay Loc” Lockard have both been arrested and booked on multiple felony charges.

Deputies continue to search for their stepbrother, 32-year-old Terell “T” Jackson.

Investigators say that the tree men are responsible for at least 23 residential burglaries that occurred in the unincorporated areas of east St. Tammany Parish. Those burglaries date back to early 2019 and continued through the year.

STPSO detectives have been working with their counterparts with Slidell Police, who believe the trio are also responsible for similar burglaries which occurred during the same time period inside city limits.

Large amounts of positively identified stolen property and suspected stolen property have been recovered as part of this investigation.

Some of the recovered property has been returned to victims; however, other items are still waiting to be identified.

The stolen

property includes an assortment of items, but primarily consists of jewelry, antiques, firearms, collectible coins/currency, and electronics.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a burglary and recognizes any of the property in the attached photographs, is asked to contact Detective Ray Smith or Detective Matt Bauer with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-276-1320.

In addition, anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terell Jackson, is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338.

