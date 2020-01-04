Activists across the US and the world protest a possible war with Iran

National-World

The Trump administration’s use of a drone strike to kill Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani have led to fears the military action could lead to full-scale war between Iran and the United States.

On Saturday, anti-war protesters assembled across the US and around the world to protest the administration’s action.

The rallies were organized by the Act Now to Stop War & End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition. On its website, the organization listed scheduled protests in dozens of US cities.

“For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action,” the group said in a statement.

Washington, DC

In the nation’s capital, the coalition held its “No New War” protest in Lafayette Square across the street from the White House.

Actress and activist Jane Fonda spoke at the gathering, and protesters marched through downtown Washington to the Trump International Hotel, where the rally continued for another hour.

In her speech, Fonda argued that the anti-war movement and the environmental movement had the same goals, and those intersected in Iran.

“The younger people should know that all the wars that have been fought since you have been born have been fought over oil,” Fonda said.

Michael Galant, a protester with the Win Without War group, told CNN that hundreds attended the rally, including many Iranian-Americans.

“People are ready to resist another pointless war however we can,” he said.

Illinois

In the Windy City, protesters assembled outside Trump Tower.

New York

Times Square

Ithaca

Colorado

Denver

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts

Arlington

California

San Francisco

United Kingdom

Nottingham

Canada

Toronto