A New Year’s glitch caused New York’s parking meters to temporarily stop accepting credit cards

Parking meters across New York City have stopped taking credit cards and pre-paid parking cards — leaving residents to use either coins or an app to pay until the problem is fixed.

The city’s Department of Transportation first wrote about the issue Thursday on Twitter, saying that DOT crews were working on fixing it.

The problem was caused by an issue in the meters’ software, which had been programmed with January 1, 2020, as an end date for card usage, CNN affiliate WLNY reported.

Though the DOT says on Twitter that repairs are expected to be finished by January 9, many have complained about the problem.

“Who’s carrying coins in 2020 to pay the meter?” questioned Twitter user Mark.

The DOT has told residents that they can still pay with credit cards using the free ParkNYC app, but the app requires users to pre-load $25 into your account. For people in the city temporarily, that can be a problem.

Then there’s the issue of ticketing, with some believing that parking tickets shouldn’t be given with the faulty meters.

“If it’s a system failure I think that’s really stupid to still ticket people,” Talah Cheema, a driver from Jersey City, told WLNY.