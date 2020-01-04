Suspect, deputy suffer minor injuries after 130 mph pursuit ends Web Staff

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Milwaukee Co, WI (WDJT) — A suspect and a deputy both suffered minor injuries following a foot pursuit.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a pursuit shortly after midnight on Saturday after they observed a vehicle that was speeding and driving erratically on I-43.

Glendale Police assisted in the pursuit by deploying stop sticks on NB I-43 at Silver Spring Drive.

After driving over the stop sticks, the fleeing vehicle came to a stop at Daphne Road where the driver then fled on foot.

The driver was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

The suspect and a deputy were treated for minor injuries following the foot pursuit.

The top speed of the fleeing vehicle was estimated to be 130 mph.

The suspect faces charges of Felony Fleeing, Reckless Endangering Safety, and Resisting / Obstructing causing soft tissue damage to an officer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.