Trump warns Iran if it hits any Americans or American assets ‘we have targeted 52 Iranian sites’

President Donald Trump said Saturday evening the United States has “targeted 52 Iranian sites” for attack should the country strike “any Americans, or American assets.”

The string of tweets come after the White House formally notified Congress on Saturday of the US operation that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday.

“We have … targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran” and “if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets… Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.