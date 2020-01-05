Idaho legislature begins Monday with Governor’s State of the State address

News

Lawmakers in Idaho will be heading to work Monday as the Legislature begins its 2020 session.

Governor Brad Little will give his State of the State address at 1 p.m.

Many of his proposals have been pretty much kept to himself, so people are eager to hear his plans.

2020 is an election year and it can make a difference in how lawmakers vote. It could also mean they’ll wrap up as early as possible to get back home and campaign. But experts believe it could go longer because legislatures will have to deal with the rule regulations that the governor ordered last year.

One of the first things they will have to settle the budget. Most of the budget goes to education and the governor has indicated he is not interested in cutting money for K-12. They will also discuss whether to fund all-day kindergarten or pre-kindergarten.

Higher education have already been told to make cuts, but it's expected the new university presidents will have something to say about that.

Another issue could be a change in the initiative process. Last year, voters approved an initiative for Medicaid expansion, which some legislatures believe went over their heads and was created by the people without funding.

That didn’t sit well with many legislators for a couple of reasons. Some legislators fear our state will become like California and see more initiatives on the ballot which conservative members don’t like.

And Republican leaders have stated if voters pass an initiative, it should include how it’s going to be paid for and not just shoved into the lawmaker's laps with no plans.

A bill to legalize hemp in Idaho will be heard in this year’s session and some are kicking the idea to reform liquor licenses, create hand-free cell phone laws and defund Boise State University.

Karole Honas will be reporting from the governor’s State of the State address tomorrow.

We will be streaming the State of the State address live Monday at 1 p.m.