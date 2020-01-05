Investigators arrest 2 suspects, searching for 3rd after $90K in drugs found in OR homes

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KPTV ) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement seized more than $90,000 worth of drugs in Hillsboro, including 15 pounds methamphetamine, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies are searching for a third suspect in connection with the multi-agency investigation.

Edgar Mandujano-Lopez, 27, and Ivan Cornejo-Marin, 28, of Hillsboro, were arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine. They were lodged at the Washington County Jail and are being held on a $50,000 bail.

The third suspect, 31-year-old Ismael Lopez Jr., of Hillsboro, has arrest warrants for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

On Dec. 17, law enforcement served search warrants in the 2900 block of Northeast Moda Way and in the 1200 block of Southeast Alder Street. Investigators found 15.1 pounds of methamphetamine, a half-pound of heroin, 2.86 ounces of cocaine, 0.39 ounces of crack cocaine, 173 counterfeit OxyContin pills, 100 counterfeit Xanax pills, and approximately $17,000 in cash, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office estimates the street value of drugs at over $90,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.