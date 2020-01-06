Authorities catch one violent escaped inmate; another remains on the lam, Mississippi officials say

National-World

One of two violent inmates who escaped a Mississippi penitentiary last week has been apprehended, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said.

The MBI, the US Marshals Service and state Department of Corrections took David May, 42, into custody Sunday, the bureau said in a news release.

The 2011 GMC pickup truck used in the escape has been recovered and is being processed by the MBI crime scene unit.

Escapee Dillion Williams, 27, has not been captured, authorities said. Officials describe him as a 6-foot-2, 175-pound African American with a light complexion. The men escaped Friday, authorities said.

Corrections officials discovered May and Williams were missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman during an emergency inmate count conducted at 1:45 a.m. (2:45 a.m. ET) Saturday. The prison, situated in the Mississippi Delta and known as Parchman Farm, is located about 100 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

May is serving a life sentence for two aggravated assault convictions, and Williams is serving 40 years for residential burglary and aggravated assault, officials said.

The escapes came after a week of disturbances at Mississippi prisons that left four inmates dead, including two at Parchman, officials said.

It’s unclear whether the escapes are related to the violence, some of which was gang related, according to officials.

One prisoner was killed at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville, and another inmate died at Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility in Houston, said Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall.

Several inmates were injured in the violence.

A fifth death and minor fire at Parchman were unrelated to the disturbances, officials said.

State, private and regional facilities will remain on lockdown during an investigation, officials said. All movement at three state penitentiaries, three privately managed prisons and 15 regional facilities will be limited to emergencies.

Conditions were stable at the prisons as of Sunday, the department of corrections said. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and State Highway Patrol are assisting the department.

“We are continuing to assess the population,” Hall said. “We are still being very mindful and watchful.”