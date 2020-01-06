Community steps up to help families impacted by apartment fire in Genoa City

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GENOA CITY, WI (WDJT) — About a dozen people lost their homes at Pebble Brook Apartments after a fire started around 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 and destroyed eight apartments. The community is now stepping up in a big way to help those impacted.

Since the fire, donations for items like food and clothing poured in at First Congressional United Church of Christ in Genoa City.

Pastor Jennie Swanson mobilized her congregation to help the impacted families by opening the church up as a day shelter. Area restaurants also provided meals to those impacted by the fire. The Red Cross also helped families secure housing and all of them have now.

Swanson said the community really came together to get families back on their feet.

“I think this community is amazing at utilizing their resources, sharing what they have, going above and beyond helping people that they may have never met because they realized it could have been them. Facebook, phone calls, all kinds of social media devices were used to spread the word,” Pastor Jennie Swanson said.

First Congregational United Church of Christ will act as a day shelter and a place for those impacted by the fire to get any items they may need in the next few days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.