Did you have a lost or stolen in Franklin? Franklin PD might have it waiting for you

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) — The Franklin Police Department has a number of bicycles found over the last 12 months and would love to get them back to the owners.

Franklin PD says over the last year, a number of bicycles have been recovered by officers or residents that were found abandoned.

The police department says that area residents who had a bicycle lost or stolen in the past year, and you would like to see if one the department is storing could be yours, contact Franklin PD Sergeant Compton at 615-550-6810.

Any unclaimed bicycles will be donated to a local charity in 30 days.

Franklin PD is also recommending everyone register your bicycles because that makes it simple to get it back to the rightful owner, should it be lost or stolen. Visit their website for information on how to register your bike.

