Harvey Weinstein’s trial begins and the #MeToo movement returns to its origin

Using a walker and the aid of his team of attorneys, disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein arrived in court Monday for the start of his sexual assault trial in New York.

The trial begins more than two years after bombshell stories in The New York Times and The New Yorker quoted women who accused Weinstein of sexual abuse, harassment, secret settlements and generally using his influence as a Hollywood power broker to take advantage of young women.

Since then, more than 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein, 67, of sexual misconduct. That wave of women coming forward launched what’s now known as the #MeToo movement to empower women to expose abusive, harassing men across the world.

The #MeToo era is inextricably tied to Weinstein’s public downfall, but its influence on Weinstein’s legal case is far from clear.

Weinstein faces five felony charges based on claims by just two women, one of whom remains anonymous. Several other women who say he assaulted them will also testify, including “The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra, as prosecutors seek to prove he committed sex crimes against multiple women.

Many of the other women’s allegations occurred outside the statute of limitations; the vast majority of women who say he wronged them will have no part in this trial.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and is not expected to testify. His defense, instead, will focus on undermining the women’s testimony and arguing that the alleged incidents were consensual. He could face up to life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge.

Weinstein, who is recovering from back surgery last month, arrived to court hunched over a walker. On Monday, a reporter asked him how his back is doing and he said “not so good.”

In emails to CNN prior to the trial, he said that he has learned to self-reflect over the past two years.

“The past two years have been grueling and have presented me with a great opportunity for self-reflection,” Weinstein wrote. “I realize now that I was consumed with my work, my company and my drive for success. This caused me to neglect my family, my relationships and to lash out at the people around me. I have been in rehab since October 2017, and have been involved in a 12-step program and meditation. I have learned to give up my need for control.”

Trial to last over two months

The trial, at the New York State Supreme Court, starts with two weeks of jury selection on Tuesday and then about eight weeks of arguments and testimony, his attorney Donna Rotunno said.

Outside court on Monday, a group of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct offered their support to the women expected to testify in court.

“As one of the silence-breakers, I stand in solidarity with the brave survivors who will take the stand against Harvey Weinstein in this trial,” said Rosanna Arquette, the actress and director. “While the emotion of the day runs high, I join these other brave women who were also harmed by Harvey Weinstein to say: we aren’t going anywhere.”

Actress Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape, also said Weinstein had brought this upon himself.

“Today is a day for us to honor how far we’ve come and how much we’ve endured to get here, but it is not the end,” McGowan said.

His trial will be the third celebrity sexual assault case of the #MeToo era. Comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault in the first prominent assault trial of the era, while an assault case against actor Kevin Spacey fell apart before it went to trial.