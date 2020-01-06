Interfaith vigil held in Glastonbury in response to recent attacks

National-World

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) — At an interfaith vigil in Glastonbury Sunday night, worshipers did what they’re best at: pray.

The lighting of these candles represents peace, hope, and love for a hurting world, they say, believing those three ideas are the same things needed to change the world.

“I feel that we combat hate with love but also there comes a time when we need to sit down and consult,” said Laurie Martin of Glastonbury.

This moment follows more than a dozen incidents in the New York City area in recent weeks, including an attack on five people during a Hanukkah celebration at a Rabbi’s home.

Back in Connecticut, the anti-defamation league reports it saw 70 incidents last year.

At Congregational Church in South Glastonbury, people from all walks of faith gathered in light of these anti-Semitic attacks.

“And to make the statement that the violence that has been happening in our region and our country is not normal. It’s not acceptable,” said Reverend Larissa Forsythe.

What they’re hoping to do, Rabbi Kari Tuling says, is to establish what is normal behavior.

“What you’re expected to do, what you’re called to do is to be good to your neighbor,” Tuling said.

