Local organizations to pursue Lambert Airport improvements

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — During a press conference Monday morning, the St. Louis City NAACP and St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council announced they were partnering to pursue improvements at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

“We were disappointed by last month’s decision to pull the plug on exploring a public-private partnership at Lambert Airport,” said Al Bond, Carpenters Union Executive Secretary-Treasurer. “This isn’t the end of the road. Citizens deserve to see what such a partnership could accomplish, and they ultimately deserve a vote on the project.”

Bond and NAACP St. Louis Chapter President Adolphus Pruitt said an open records request was submitted to the City of St. Louis in an effort to make public all work done by the Airport Working Group. They said the request was made because “citizens deserve to see what upgrades and improvements are possible.”

The two leaders also urged interested coalitions to submit proposals to the City of St. Louis and announced their own plans to work with those interested. Bond and Pruitt stated they believe citizens should have a voice in the process.

According to the organizations, a public-private partnership is the only way to generate a revenue stream to address residents’ concerns without raising taxes.

Last month, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she opposed privatizing the airport.

The airport reportedly needs $900 million worth of improvements over the next 10-15 years.

