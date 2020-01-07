16-year-old charged with robbery and carjacking

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA ) — According to Mobile Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Houston Street at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, January 4 in reference to a carjacking.

Authorities say the victim stated he arrived at his home and was parking his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male armed with a gun. The victim went on to tell officers that the suspect pointed the gun at him and demanded his vehicle.

They say the subject took the vehicle and fled. A short time later, officers spotted the vehicle traveling in the area of Dauphin Island Parkway and Old Military Road.

Officer stopped the vehicle and took the driver, 16-year-old Dennis Lamar, into custody.

