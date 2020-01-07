As tensions continue to mount with Iran, local faith leaders hold vigil to pray for peace

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — As tensions continue to mount with Iran, local faith leaders and community members joined in a candlelight vigil in prayer for peace Monday evening.

It wasn’t the largest of crowds, but their voices filled All Saints Episcopal Church in southeast Portland, and they hope their message extends well beyond.

Faith leaders from all religions gathered Monday to denounce war with Iran and instead pray for peace and urge compassion.

About 100 people gathered to pray, sing and light a candle.

FOX 12 asked Tom Thomas why he came out.

“To gather together for hope. I’m having a hard time believing what just happened – what the president did,” he said.

The vigil also brought a sense of tranquility among those rattled by tense and uncertain times: Iranian leaders are calling for revenge after a top military general was killed in an American airstrike, and President Trump is doubling down on threats to attack Iran.

“I think it’s a worldwide sensibility that we are capable today, of so much destruction, that very few people in the world are not concerned about the war,” said a woman who attended the vigil.

But after sitting together, shoulder-to-shoulder in all faiths and singing with one voice – people who were at the vigil told FOX 12 they left this house of worship with hearts a little lighter.

“I feel more of a sense of calmness about peace – to be with one another, that we can work for peace,” said Thomas.

Monday night’s vigil was just one of many other held at churches and places of worship around the country.

