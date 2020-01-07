Department of Health Report Details Problems at Geisinger Medical Center

National-World

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER (WNEP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released its findings of an inspection following the deaths of three infants in the neonatal intensive care unit at Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County.

The Health Department says the pharmacy failed to properly sanitize equipment, did not have a process in place to check the equipment for contamination, and that hospital officials did not follow state law for reporting disease outbreaks.

Three premature infants in the NICU died and five others were sickened by waterborne bacteria found in equipment used to prepare donor breast milk and formula.

The report is the result of an unannounced, on-site investigation initiated on October 9, 2019, and concluded off-site on October 25, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center.

Geisinger officials said several corrective steps were put into effect following the inspection.

