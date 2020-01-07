Esper says US isn’t looking ‘to start a war with Iran, but we are prepared to finish one’

News

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CNN that the US is not seeking a war with Iran but it is “prepared to finish one.” He also said the US is not withdrawing troops from Iraq following a weekend vote by Iraq’s parliament to expel US troops.

“We are not looking to start a war with Iran, but we are prepared to finish one,” Esper told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Tuesday.

He insisted the US had evidence to justify the attack that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq last week.

“I can assure you it’s more than razor thin, it’s persuasive. The fact of the matter is Soleimani was caught red handed … one terrorist leader, of a terrorist organization meeting with another terrorist leader to synchronize and plan additional attacks on American diplomats, forces or facilities. I think we took the right action to remove these players from the battlefield,” he said.

When asked if he regretted presenting President Donald Trump with the extreme option of killing Soleimani, Esper stood by the decision.

“It was time to take the terrorist leader of a terrorist organization off the battlefield,” he said.

Esper insisted that the United States would “follow the laws of armed conflict” if it came to a shooting war with Iran.

He was responding to questions about whether he — as the top civilian in the Department of Defense — would refuse to follow orders from the President to strike Iranian cultural heritage sites if such an order was given.

Asked repeatedly by Amanpour if he would refuse to follow orders from President Donald Trump to strike Iranian cultural heritage sites if they were given, Esper repeatedly said the US obeys the laws of armed conflict.

Esper said US troops will not be withdrawn from Iraq.

When questioned about a leaked letter circulated Monday that suggested the US was repositioning forces, Esper said the “draft letter” has no significance.

