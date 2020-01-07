Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos is arrested and expected to be charged with murder

National-World

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos has been arrested once again. This time, he’s expected to face a murder charge, two sources close to the investigation tell CNN.

Fotis Dulos was arrested Tuesday, New Canaan police Lt. Jason Ferraro said.

Dulos was previously arrested on suspicion of evidence tampering in the disappearance of his wife, who has been missing since May.

Dulos pleaded not guilty in September to evidence tampering after investigators found a “bloodlike substance” with his wife’s DNA in a truck he had access to the day she disappeared.

