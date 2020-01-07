GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter says he will leave office January 13

News

Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter of California will leave office on January 13, more than a month after he pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations.

Hunter had previously said that he would resign “shortly after the holidays” — an announcement that came after the congressman pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations. The delay has given Hunter opportunity to collect his taxpayer-funded paycheck in the meantime.

He announced his resignation in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.

Hunter, a former Marine who represents the northeastern San Diego area, had served in Congress since 2009 and faced controversy on multiple occasions during his time in office.

The congressman pleaded guilty in early December to federal corruption charges stemming from his misuse of more than $200,000 in campaign funds. Hunter pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds and following a brief hearing told reporters that he “made mistakes.”

Hunter had previously denied dipping into campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, including video games, a $14,000 Italian vacation and thousands of dollars on routine items like groceries, bedding and other household items.

Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were indicted in August 2018 for using funds to pay for personal expenses, leading him to step down from his congressional committee assignments, though he later went on to win reelection after running an anti-Muslim campaign against his Democratic opponent.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty last year to conspiring with her husband to “knowingly and willingly” convert campaign funds for personal use.

Following his guilty plea, the House Ethics Committee rebuked the congressman by urging him to stop voting on legislation and other matters on the House floor, a move that made his position in Congress increasingly tenuous.