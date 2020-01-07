Jack Evans resigns from DC council after facing expulsion

News

Jack Evans, Washington DC’s embattled council member, handed in his resignation Tuesday amid an ethics violations scandal.

According to his letter to the council, his resignation as Ward 2’s council member will be effective by close of business on January 17. Evans, a Democrat, has informed the Board of Elections of his decision, he wrote.

“I believe Washington, DC to be the pride of the nation and I am proud of the contributions I have made in helping to create a vibrant city. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the District of Columbia and the residents of Ward 2,” Evans wrote in a letter to the council.

Evans’ resignation comes after a 10-week investigation was launched early last year into his outside employment as a lawyer and consultant and conflicts with his position on the council. The probe identified 11 ethical violations by Evans.

“It is a very sad moment, but at the same time, the steps that have been taken up to this point are appropriate,” council chairman Phil Mendelson told CNN in an email. “It’s clear that Mr. Evans had lost not only the trust of his colleagues, but the trust of the public.”

The nearly 30-year council veteran was facing expulsion from his seat and was set to dispute the allegations against him at a hearing on Tuesday. Instead, he submitted his resignation. Mendelson read Evans’ resignation letter out loud at the hearing. Evans himself was not present, chairman spokeswoman Lindsey Walton said.

Evans was facing reelection this year, with a June 2 primary date. A number of candidates had already declared in the race for Evans’ seat, including Patrick Kennedy, his former 2016 reelection campaign co-chair.

His resignation does not prevent him for running his seat again, Walton said.