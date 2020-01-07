President Trump headed to New Orleans for the College Football Playoff Championship Game

National-World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — Sources have confirmed, President Donald Trump will be attending the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers on Monday, January 13 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

The real question is, will the President be wearing purple and gold or purple and orange?

