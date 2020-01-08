Drivers blowing past new stop signs

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL ) — West midtown continues to grow, and more development means more traffic. The intersection at Mecaslin Street and 16th Street sees a fair amount of it.

The interaction is busy enough that a two-way stop was recently turned into an all-way stop. Before the change, traffic on Mecaslin Street had to stop but drivers on 16th Street could keep moving.

“This is the first time I’m seeing them,” David Yanni said of the stop signs.

Yanni said he walks across 16th Street with his daughter at least five times a week.

“I think people need to stop here,” he said. “There’s a lot of people walking around, not just me. People playing, walking their dogs…so it’s definitely an improvement to the safety.”

Others feel the same way.

“I think it’s good because when I’ve driven down this street, there’s like almost no visibility,” said Juliana Petrillo.

But are the new stop signs visible enough?

Today CBS46 cameras caught driver after driver blowing past them. CBS46 even busted a police officer breaking the law.

Some are concerned about potential danger as seen on one Facebook thread by members of a nearby condo community.

One person wrote “It is tough to see the sign on the right…they need to add the little 4 way sign to it. I nearly missed it!” Another person added “They need to put flashing lights on the new stop signs on 16th.”

“Maybe it just requires additional signs to alert people who are used to driving straight through this intersection,” said Jacob Bruhn.

On Wednesday, Atlanta police responded through a statement, which reads “We are aware of the new stop signs. In addition, we ask that you encourage viewers to obey the stop signs. Those who disregard them will receive a traffic citation.”

