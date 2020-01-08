McConnell on impeachment: ‘There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure’

News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has no leverage in determining the rules of the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, as the Democratic leader in the House continues to hold on to the two articles of impeachment.

“There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure,” McConnell said. “We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment. The House Democrats’ turn is over. The Senate has made its decision.”

McConnell said a majority of the Senate has decided that the first phase of the impeachment trial “should track closely” with the “unanimous, bipartisan precedent” that 100 senators supported during the 1999 Clinton trial.

The comments follow a letter Pelosi made public Tuesday calling for McConnell to “immediately” publish the resolution detailing the rules for the Senate impeachment trial, saying that step had to be taken before the impeachment articles would be sent to the Senate.

Pelosi’s letter was the latest step in the fight between the two chambers and the two parties over witnesses in the Senate trial after the House passed two articles of impeachment last month.

