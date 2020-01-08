Nebraska Corrections says a man is missing from jail

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN, NE (KPTM) — The Nebraska Department of Corrections says an inmate is missing from the Lincoln Community Corrections Center.

According to officials, Anthony Durand,22, was given permission to leave the prison to look for a job but did not return by 5:00 p.m.

Durand is described as being 6 feet and 1 inch tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Prison officials say Durand started his three-year sentence in September 2019.

Durand is serving time for drug possession and stealing a car.

Prison officials say Durand was housed in the least restrictive facility where inmates can participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services.

Anyone with knowledge of Durand’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.