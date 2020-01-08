Owner of Saginaw treatment center charged with fraud

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI (WNEM) — Twenty felony counts of Medicaid fraud have been filed against the president and owner of a Saginaw treatment center.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the counts filed against Steven Clark, president and owner of EDM Treatment Center, located at 3605 Davenport Avenue.

Nessel said their investigation found a former employee of the treatment center was not licensed to provide counseling service to patients of the clinic. The official complaint alleges that Clark, 70, of Saginaw, knew this employee was not licensed, yet allowed her to provide counseling services anyway. Clark then billed Medicaid for those services under his own provider identification number.

“Patients expect that when they seek out treatment services, the individuals providing those services are properly certified and licensed,” said Nessel. “Those who think they can get away with providing misleading medical services will be held accountable.”

Clark turned himself in and was arraigned. The penalty for Medicaid fraud is four years in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.