READ: Pelosi’s letter to House Democrats after McConnell vows to proceed on impeachment

JANUARY 7, 2020

Dear Democratic Colleague,

In December, the House upheld its constitutional duty to defend democracy For The People, honoring our Founders’ vision for a Republic. Soon, the Senate will have the opportunity to honor its oath to “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.”

Sadly, Leader McConnell has made clear that his loyalty is to the President and not the Constitution. Leader McConnell has insisted that the approach under consideration is identical to those of the Clinton trial and that “fair is fair.” This is simply not true. This process is not only unfair but designed to deprive Senators and the American people of crucial documents and testimony. Under the Clinton trial, witnesses were deposed.

I encourage you to review the attached document from Leader Schumer, which exposes Leader McConnell’s misleading claims about the Clinton trial process that are being used to justify the GOP’s decision to cover up witnesses and documentation that would fully expose the President’s wrongdoing.

In addition, this morning, Leader McConnell said, “We’ll be glad to show [the resolution] to you when we unveil it.” It is important that he immediately publish this resolution, so that, as I have said before, we can see the arena in which we will be participating, appoint managers and transmit the articles to the Senate.

Thank you for your patriotic leadership.