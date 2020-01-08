St. Louis military family reacts to Iran missile strikes

National-World

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — Military families across the country are on edge waiting to see what happens next following Iran’s missile strikes against Iraqi bases that house U.S military Tuesday evening.

Drew Ishmael and his wife live in South County. He served 23 years in the military, most recently with the National Guard. His wife is active duty and has served 20 years. Their son, Noah, is currently in flight school in Alabama.

“You think about what could happen to you and you never worry. You think about what could happen to your kids, and in my case my firstborn son, and it’s real. It’s completely and totally different experience,” said Ishmael.

Ishmael said he and his wife spoke with their son Tuesday night and are keeping a close eye on the developments. He adds not knowing what will happen is the most difficult part.

“Just understand until it happens, it hasn’t happened so pray about it and try to not to worry about it. We have a saying in the military that we pray for the best, expect the worst and you’ll never be disappointed,” said Ishmael.

Ishmael was deployed twice during his 23 years with the Army, though he said it’s an entirely different feeling now that his son could be sent overseas.

“I’d love my 20-year-old son to not experience that before he’s 21 but he could and knowing we signed up for that to defend America essentially. We didn’t sign up to go to war but we did sign up to be there in case and he knew going in,” said Ishmael.

Noah has another four to six months of flight school before he would possibly be deployed.

