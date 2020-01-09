Elementary school teacher arrested for child pornography

National-World

Omaha (KPTM) — A teacher at Westgate Elementary School is on administrative leave after being arrested on child pornography charges.

Omaha Police arrested Michael Reilly, 42, late Tuesday morning.

Reilly was arrested for child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, and unlawful intrusion.

Officials with Westside Community Schools say police have informed them they don’t believe there are victims at Westgate or Westside Community Schools.

Police believe Reilly’s unlawful acts happened off of school grounds.

Westside Community Schools says it placed Reilly on administrative leave as soon as they found out.