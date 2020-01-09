Group of women suing borough after officer pleaded guilty to assaulting them

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Ashley (WNEP) — A group of women is suing the Borough of Ashley in Luzerne County after a police officer pleaded guilty to assaulting them.

Their lawyer added the borough to the suit on Wednesday.

Those women say former Ashley police officer Mark Icker sexually assaulted them in 2018.

Their lawyer tells us this doesn’t mean the Ashley officials knew what Icker was doing, but the suit argues there was no supervision when Icker was on duty and assaulted the women.

Icker pleaded guilty to federal charges last November for forcing women into sex.

He also admitted to touching or trying to coerce three other women into sex on the job in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

A sentencing date for the criminal charges against Icker has not been set.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.