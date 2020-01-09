Larry David thinks electing Sanders would be ‘great for the country’

News

Comedian Larry David thinks Bernie Sanders, the presidential candidate whom he has memorably impersonated on “Saturday Night Live” for years, would make an excellent president.

But, joked the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, he’d like the Vermont senator to drop out of the race — so he doesn’t have to keep traveling across the country to portray him.

“I would beg him to drop out so I don’t have to keep flying in from Los Angeles to do SNL,” David quipped Wednesday night on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert.

“I thought when he had the heart attack, that was going to be it … but you know, he’s indestructible. Nothing stops this man.”

“If he wins, do you know what that’s going to do to my life? I mean, do you have any idea?” he asked Colbert. “I mean, it’ll be great for the country, great for the country, terrible for me.”

David, the co-creator of the hit show “Seinfeld,” has parodied Sanders numerous times on SNL and earned an Emmy nomination in the outstanding guest actor in a comedy series category for his portrayal of Sanders during the 2016 campaign.

The two-time presidential candidate is currently polling better than many of his rivals, and his most recent fundraising numbers have bested those released so far by other Democratic candidates.

In 2017, David revealed he has genealogical ties to Sanders, which he found out about on an episode of “Finding Your Roots,” a PBS program in which celebrities find out more about their lineage and history. “I thought there must be some connection,” he said at the time. “I love Bernie.”