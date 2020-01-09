Officials: Fire at commercial building being investigated as arson

National-World

Portland (KPTV) — A fire that started at a commercial building in northeast Portland Thursday morning is being investigated as arson, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Just after 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire in the 4700 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue.

Crews arrived to the scene and found fire in a hallway inside a building, which has two businesses in it – a dental clinic and a chiropractic and massage business.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and contained to the hallway.

No injuries were reported.

PF&R said investigators responded and are calling the fire an arson.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 503-823-4636.

