Officials: Fire at commercial building being investigated as arson
Portland (KPTV) — A fire that started at a commercial building in northeast Portland Thursday morning is being investigated as arson, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Just after 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire in the 4700 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Crews arrived to the scene and found fire in a hallway inside a building, which has two businesses in it – a dental clinic and a chiropractic and massage business.
The blaze was quickly extinguished and contained to the hallway.
No injuries were reported.
PF&R said investigators responded and are calling the fire an arson.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 503-823-4636.
