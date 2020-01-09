Traffic stop leads to human trafficking arrest

National-World

Port Allen (WGNO) — Shortly before 7:30 A.M. on January 8, 2020, Troopers assigned to Troop A stopped an eastbound 2019 Dodge Caravan for a traffic violation on I-10 near Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The traffic stop and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 44-year-old Ruben Guadarrama Delgado of Shafter, CA.

The investigation began as Troopers became suspicious of criminal activity consistent with human trafficking after speaking with Delgado’s 22-year-old female passenger.

Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit were contacted to further the investigation and learned the passenger was coerced into traveling with Delgado for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex trafficking.

Delgado was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for human trafficking, false imprisonment, and improper lane usage.

This remains an active investigation, and there is no further information available at this time.

January is recognized nationally as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Louisiana State Police remains dedicated to rescuing and obtaining justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor.

The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes, and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.

Visit this website and click on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

