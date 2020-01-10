A serial killing suspect is returned to Dallas after nearly 17 years on the run

National-World

A serial killing suspect charged in the deaths of three women has been arrested and returned to Dallas after nearly 17 years on the run.

Jose Sifuentes, 42, was first arrested in 2003 and confessed to killing 27-year-old Veronica Hernandez, according to a statement from Dallas Police. Then he posted bond and fled to Mexico, authorities said.

While he was a fugitive, he was indicted on capital murder charges after DNA taken from the Hernandez case linked him to two deaths in 1998, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Thursday.

“Once the DNA profile was analyzed, it linked all three cases together and revealed they were committed by the same suspect, Sifuentes,” the Dallas Police Department said.

The other victims were identified as Maria de Lourdes Perales, 20, who was killed in February 1998 and Erica Olivia Hernandez, 23, who was killed in June 1998. Authorities described the three killings as sexually motivated, but did not provide details.

Sifuentes was extradited from Mexico City this week and arrived in Dallas on Wednesday night.

Investigators interviewed Sifuentes again, and Dallas Police said he admitted being involved in all three killings.

He was arrested last year

Sifuentes was arrested in April last year in Mexico’s Nuevo Leon state, authorities said. He was transported to Mexico City, where he was held during extradition hearings.

Investigators believe he may have other victims, and are asking anyone who’s aware of unsolved killings involving women to contact the DA’s cold case team at 214-653-3600.

“Individuals who engage in repeated similar sexually violent homicidal activity against women tend to have more victims than law enforcement is aware of. … If you are aware of any unsolved murders of young Latina women who may have worked as ‘meseras’ in ‘taxi clubs’ between 1993-2003, please contact either the Dallas Police Department’s SIU or the Dallas County District Attorney’s Cold Case Team,” Assistant District Attorney Leighton D’Antoni said in a statement.

CNN has reached out to the District Attorney’s Office for information on the suspect’s lawyer.