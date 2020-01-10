‘An icon in the Hartford community:’ Area McDonald’s throws retirement party for employee of 26 years

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, WI (WDJT) — A McDonald’s employee in Hartford is being celebrated after more than two decades on the job.

On Friday, employees and customers threw a retirement party for Sandy Thiele.

“You’re loved,” One customer told Thiele through the drive-thru window Friday morning.

“It’s so easy to be kind to you guys, you guys make my day too,” Thiele responded.

Sandy Thiele is a staple at the restaurant, working the drive-thru five days a week rain or shine.

“Oh I’m going to miss you,” Another customer said.

“She’s become an icon in the Hartford community,” Restaurant manager Jon Schmidt said.

At the party, the mayor of Hartford gave her a key to the city and she got a special message from one of her favorite Packers players: Brett Favre.

“You’re known throughout the community for your friendliness and service,” Favre said in the Cameo video.

The surprises didn’t stop there, a customer started a GoFundMe and presented Thiele with $1,145 for her retirement.

“It’s really overwhelming,” Thiele said.

Many customers donated and wrote notes to Thiele. Several commenting on how she always was cheerful and caring.

“That’s the whole thing, you want to make somebody’s day better for them, try to brighten their day a little bit,” Thiele said. “Try to bring it up, not down.”

In retirement, Thiele plans on spending more time with her grandchildren.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.