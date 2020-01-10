Asheville, Seattle breweries collaborate on beer for Chinese New Year

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two breweries from opposite ends of the country have come together to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Asheville’s Highland Brewing and Seattle’s Lucky Envelope Brewing came up with a special beer — Metal Rat, a Hazy IPA brewed with Lotus hops and local malt — to help celebrate the Chinese New Year. The beer was inspired by the Chinese cultural heritage of the brewery owners.

The beer, which will be will be brewed on both coasts, will be released in cross-country Chinese New Year celebrations on Jan. 25.

