Country Music Hall of Fame sets attendance record

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Country Music is alive and well, and the attendance numbers are here to prove it.

A couple of things helped make this year a record-breaker.

Country Strong was more than a movie 10 years ago. The words describe the Music Hall of Fame. The museum had 1.3 million visitors last year.

What you see downtown, and all the growth is part of that new record, so too is the PBS documentary that told the Country Music story and how it’s rooted in America’s life.

The Hall of Fame opened on Music Row in 1967 and attracted 70,000 visitors that year.

When it moved downtown in 2001, 260,000 visitors showed up. The numbers now are even bigger.

One thing that’s also changed inside the museum is that exhibits aren’t just about stars of the past; what’s current and on the radio now gets attention too.

Hank Wiiliams meets Luke Bryan and Tammy Wynettee gets introduced to Carrie Underwoood.

Different styles keep the turnstiles moving at the Hall of Fame.