Local schools cancel after-school activities due to approaching storms

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — Caddo and Bossier parish schools are taking a proactive approach with the anticipated severe weather. Both districts have canceled after-school activities for Friday due to the threat.

Also, a number of east Texas schools are releasing students early because of the approaching storms.

