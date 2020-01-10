Missouri issues licenses for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facilities

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Department of Health and Senior Services has begun the process of issuing 86 licenses for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facilities.

Marijuana-infused products are products infused with marijuana or an extract thereof and are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking. This can include but is not limited to edible products, ointments, tinctures and concentrates.

Manufacturing facilities whose applications are approved will receive notification of that approval to the email addresses of the individual who created the User Account in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal, the individual listed in the application as the Primary Contact, and at least one other individual identified in the application.

Notifications of application denial will be issued as well. Denial notifications will be sent to the individual who created the User Account in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal.

The 86 facilities being licensed are the top-scoring manufacturing facilities that meet all eligibility requirements as prescribed by the program rules.

The Department anticipates having all approval and denial notifications issued by the end of the day. Once all approvals and denials have been issued, the Department will post the final rank/scores of all medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facility applicants to its website.

More information about Missouri’s medical marijuana program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov. Facility applicant information can be found here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.