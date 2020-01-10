Two of five teens to learn if they’ll be tried as adults in Nashville musician’s murder

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A judge is expected to decide whether two of five teens accused in musician Kyle Yorlets’ murder will be tried as adults.

In Friday morning’s hearing, Judge Sheila Calloway warned of disturbing testimony ahead of the hearing for 16-year-old Decorrius Wright and 15-year-old Diamond Lewis.

The prosecution played a recording from the back of a patrol car the day the teens were arrested.

In the recording, a conversation occurred between Wright and Lewis. Wright said to Lewis on the recording that he “got him through the arm.” A Metro detective’s testimony showed Wright fired the shot that killed Yorlets.

Both Wright and Lewis have been in and out of trouble since being taken into custody.

Lewis was written up 28 times at the Juvenile Detention Center since she was taken into custody last February; with incidents including fights, making shanks, and locking a staff member in a cell.

Wright was one of four teens who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday, Nov. 30. All four teens have since been taken back into custody, with Wright and Calvin Howse being captured after more than three days on the run.

