Woman pleads guilty to misdemeanor in crash that killed 10-year-old girl

Sarpy County, NE (KPTM) — A woman pleads guilty to motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl.

On Friday, Masey Lawrence, 19, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1000 fine.

Lawrence’s speeding and failure to yield charges were dismissed.

On Aug. 20, Lawrence was the driver of the car that hit 10-year-old Abigail Whitford while she and her 6-year-old brother were in the crosswalk of an intersection.

Authorities say Whitford had very critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

“Regarding the case, Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Moore said “At the end of the day, this case is about Abigail. What’s important is that the community remembers her and supports the family as they continue to grieve.”

Lawrence is scheduled for sentencing on April 3 with Sarpy County Judge Tricia Freeman.

