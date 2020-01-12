Man stopped to help stranded vehicle has car stolen with kids inside

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two juveniles are safe after two people stole the car they were in on Interstate 15 on Saturday.

A man stopped on southbound I15 around 8:30 p.m. to help a car that slid off the interstate near mile post 68. The subjects he stopped to help then stole his car with two juveniles inside.

Law enforcement found the stolen vehicle, a red 2006 Pontiac G6, unoccupied at a residence on Dolbeer Street in Pocatello around 9:10 p.m.

Officers took Bobbie Jo Torres, 29, and Raymond Aguirre, 24, of Pocatello into custody, but the juveniles were not located at the scene.

The juveniles walked from Dolbeer Street to a relative's house on South 5th Avenue, where police later located them.

Torres and Aguirre are being held in Bannock County Jail on charges of grand theft. The incident is still under investigation and further charges are pending.