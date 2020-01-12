Warren: I’m disappointed Sanders is sending volunteers ‘out to trash me’

News

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” to hear about a memo containing talking points reportedly given to volunteers for her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders that characterizes her as only attractive as a candidate among the elite.

“I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me,” she told reporters after a town hall in Marshalltown, Iowa, on Sunday. “Bernie knows me, and has known me for a long time. He knows who I am, where I come from, what I have worked on and fought for, and the coalition and grassroots movement we’re trying to build.”

Warren was referring to a Politico report published Saturday that said the Sanders’ campaign has begun attacking Warren with a memo containing a script that tells volunteers for the Vermont senator to explain that Warren is only able to attract “highly-educated, more affluent people” and unable to grow the Democratic Party’s base in a way that is necessary to beat President Donald Trump.

The Sanders campaign did not challenge the authenticity of the talking points reported by Politico, but declined to comment when asked by CNN.

On Sunday, Warren also condemned any attempts to divide the Democratic Party.

“We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a repeat of that. Democrats need to unite our party,” she said. “And that means pulling in all parts of the Democratic coalition.”

She added later: “I hope Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction.”

The Sanders campaign also declined to comment on Warren’s response to reporters on Sunday.

So far, Sanders has avoided attacking Warren directly, only willing to go as far as saying there are differences between the progressive colleagues and that he believes he has “a better way” to fund his “Medicare for All” plan.