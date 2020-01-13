14-year old dead after shooting in Lithonia

National-World

LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL) — A 14-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Lithonia Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in the 3000 block of Fields Drive for reports of a shooting. A 16-year-old was also shot in the arm and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old is identified at Ricarrio Hale.

“He liked to play games, sports. He’s a good kid so I really don’t know,” said the victim’s brother, Chamdarius Echols.

Two adults are in custody in connection with the shooting. Police said the family does not know the two men who were arrested.

