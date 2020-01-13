Emergency department coming to Genesee Co. medical center

National-World

Genesee County, MI (WNEM) — A new emergency department is coming to a Genesee County medical center.

The freestanding emergency department at McLaren Fenton is slated to open in March.

The medical center is located at 2420 Owen Road in Fenton.

“The Fenton emergency department will have 22 private rooms, including two resuscitation rooms. It will house telestroke technology, a CT scanner, x-ray machine, ultrasound room, and capabilities for emergency department laboratory services,” McLaren said in a press release.

One it is open, the emergency department will be staffed 24/7.

Patients who require admission or observation will be transferred to McLaren Flint for inpatient care.

The new emergency department will offer online self-scheduling and check-in to reduce patient wait times.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to expand our high-quality emergency care, especially our cardiac and stroke services to the communities of southern Genesee and northern Livingston Counties,” said Chad Grant, president and CEO of McLaren Flint. “With all of the growth in these areas McLaren saw the need to provide emergency care closer to home to the residents of these communities. Once complete, this project will equate to more than a $12 million investment.”

