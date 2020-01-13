Former corrections officer convicted of using unlawful force; faces up to 20 years in prison

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) — A former supervisory corrections officer for Cheatham County has been convicted of using unlawful force after he reportedly tasered a detainee in a restraint chair repeatedly.

Fmr. Cpl. Mark Bryant previously worked for the Cheatham County Jail in Ashland City. Bryant was convicted Friday of two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law for repeatedly using a taser on a restrained pre-trial detainee.

The jury acquitted Bryant of two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of lying to the FBI.

A four-day trial on civil rights and obstruction charges occurred last week. Evidence presented showed that on November 5, 2016; then-Corporal Bryant repeatedly tasered an 18-year-old detainee for a total of 50 seconds and then returned more than an hour later to again taser the detainee, though the detainee was compliant and fully restrained. The detainee suffered injuries as a result of Bryant’s use of force.

Bryant is expected to be sentenced later this year. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on each count and a fine up to $250,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.