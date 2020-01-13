In Berwick, Little Pantries Make Big Difference

National-World

BERWICK, Pa. (WNEP) — The Berwick Area United Way hopes to make a big difference with a little project. There are outdoor pantries all around Berwick with food, clothing, and hygiene products for people in need.

Over the past few months, they have been popping up all over Berwick. They are part of a project called Little Free Pantries. The donation posts are places where people can give or take what they need.

“They can just stop at any pantry and fill it up and if there’s anything in there that they need, they are welcome to take as well,” said Ayrin Shortlidge, the community impact coordinator for the Berwick Area United Way.

Shortlidgetells Newswatch 16 that while the project started a few years ago, recently, more pantries were put up.

There are ten of the little pantries in the community, but the Berwick Area United Way is looking to expand the project and bring a few more.

“We do have a list of places that still want one and I’d love to have one at each of the elementary schools so that it’s available to all the parents and kids,” said Shortlidge.

“I think it’s awesome, just really helpful for everyone around town who needs it,” said Cassie Hayes of Berwick.

Hayes says she is happy to know the pantries are there if she ever needs a little extra help.

“It really helps, especially with the cold and people out of work, so it’s really awesome,” Hayes said.

The pantries are stocked with nonperishable food items, blankets, gloves, and hygiene products.

“You could go through your cupboard and any nonperishable foods you want to get rid of, you can take to any of the pantries,” Shortlidge explained.

