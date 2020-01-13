‘Jinxed’ fan left Arrowhead during first quarter so Chiefs could make comeback

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — An unlikely hero in tonight’s big win is a Chiefs fan who went viral for leaving Arrowhead during the first quarter of the game because he felt he was bad luck. So far, the evidence proves him right.

He looks like any regular member of Chiefs Kingdom but, at least according to his buddies, he’s cursed.

“They’ve been saying I’m a jinx or whatever and I haven’t believed it,” he said. “I don’t believe in jinxes or anything, but…”

After today, he believes it.

Charles had an incredible seat at Arrowhead, but things went south quick in the first quarter.

“Something had to shake,” he said. “I had to make a decision. I had to leave. And then, when I got close to pulling into my garage, the Chiefs had scored.”

“It’s the first time in five years that he actually listens to us and look what happened,” one of his friends said.

Charles posted a video while leaving the stadium right before the incredible Chiefs comeback.

Now, his phone is blowing up with newfound fame.

Patrick Mahomes even had a request for him for next week: “Stay home!”

“Don’t worry Pat,” Charles told KCTV5 News with a laugh. “I’m going to stay home.”

Charles’ friends agree but said it’s not his fault he’s jinxed. He deserves some recognition for being a good fan by staying away.

“It would be really, really great if on Sunday we could have Charles bang the drum and then immediately — I mean immediately — have security walk him out,” one friend said. “Walk him out!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.