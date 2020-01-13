Life in prison for the man who killed a Terrytown woman by stabbing her in the back 24 times

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Jefferson Parish, LA (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced 34-year-old Irwin Gomez-Colon to a mandatory life sentence in prison for brutally stabbing and strangling a woman to death in her Terrytown apartment after raping her.

Gomez-Colon, a native of Honduras, was convicted as charged of the second-degree murder of 33-year-old Nancy Yahaira Gomez Rodriguez.

On April 22, 2017, she was raped, stabbed in her back 24 times, and then strangled, according to evidence presented at trial.

Gomez-Colon’s DNA obtained from his blood and a condom found at the scene linked him to the crime. A jury unanimously found him guilty.

Through a letter written as impact testimony and read aloud in court Monday, Rodriguez’s family said she immigrated from the Dominican Republic in 2004 in search of a better life in the United States. She had a son who lived with her in Terrytown and an older son who lives in the Dominican Republic, the family said.

After denying a defense motion for a new trial, Judge Frank Brindisi of the 24th Judicial District Court called Gomez-Colon’s actions “horrendous.” Speaking through an interpreter, Gomez-Colon protested the conviction, saying he is innocent.

Judge Brindisi said the evidence shows otherwise and sentenced Gomez-Colon to life in prison at hard labor without parole, probation or suspension of sentence. “Mr. Colon, good luck. You’re going where you need to be,” Judge Brindisi said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.