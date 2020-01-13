New technology makes OMNIMAX Theater more accessible for people with hearing loss

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — New technology is making the OMNIMAX Theater at the St. Louis Science Center more accessible to people with hearing loss.

On Saturday, the Science Center welcomed a group of nearly 40 movie-goers who have cochlear implants or other hearing devices.

When officials renovated the OMNIMAX Theater in 2019, they added a ‘Looping System’ which makes it possible for people with cochlear implants to hear movies more clearly.

“To enjoy an experience for someone who has a hearing aid or cochlear implants like me is a totally different situation,” Jennifer Stanfield said. “We’re all going to be sitting, holding on to the seats because the sound is going to be so powerful and it’s going to be ‘Oh my goodness, I have never experienced anything like this before.'”

The group saw the new Star Wars movie.

The OMNIMAX Theater reopened in late November after a four-month renovation.

